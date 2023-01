ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Lobos defeated conference leaders Boise State in a wild overtime showdown Friday night, 81-79.

More than 14,500 fans packed The Pit for the game. The Lobos are now 18-2, 5-2 in conference.

Next up, the Lobos will visit Nevada Monday.

Big game at the Pit tonight. Lobos taking on Mountain West leaders, Boise State ๐Ÿ€ Stay tuned for updates! pic.twitter.com/GlOpeY9j35 — Lauren Green (@_thelaurengreen) January 21, 2023

Crazy sequence of events, but Mashburn Jr. Drains the three.



Lobos and Broncos are tied into another media timeout.



1H 7:20 | 18-18 pic.twitter.com/QvtoklOag8 — Lauren Green (@_thelaurengreen) January 21, 2023

HALFTIME: Lobos down 6 to the Broncos, 31-37. — Lauren Green (@_thelaurengreen) January 21, 2023

Mashburn Jr. shooting one-and-one at the line. 4 seconds remaining. pic.twitter.com/O1hVrK7vUw — Lauren Green (@_thelaurengreen) January 21, 2023

Thatโ€™s the game-winner right there by Morris Udeze.



Lobos takedown conference leaders Boise State in this wild overtime showdown, 81-79 ๐Ÿ€ pic.twitter.com/d1cYYXzvPK — Lauren Green (@_thelaurengreen) January 21, 2023

WHAT A GAME



Degenhart sends it to OT, Udeze closes it out@UNMLoboMBB beat Boise St 81-79 on a dramatic night at The Pit



Lobos move to 18-2@its_jaymashjr 25 pts@jaelenhouse10 16 pts@MorrisUdeze24 15 pts@Donovandent1 10 pts@allick_josiah 8 pts, 18 reb@KOB4 @LoboInsider pic.twitter.com/j3splwGYxI — Brandon Ortega (@Brandega) January 21, 2023