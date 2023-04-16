Lobo athletes help with community CPR event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Student-athletes and the community gathered for a CPR event in Albuquerque Saturday.

At the University Stadium Saturday morning, the community along with Lobo football, and soccer came together to learn how to save lives.

“We’ve all seen it, but we’ve never had to do it all, so I think it’s good to get professionally trained,” said Don and Barbara Meisinger.

UNM’s Athletic Department partnered with “Project Heart Start” for the first time ever to bring this event to the field.

“We wanted to have a program for the athletes to become engaged in CPR training, and to also train the public,” said Dr. Barry Ramo, director of Project Heart Start.

“Having this group here and everyone being a participant and players being a participant learning how to save a life is very important,” said Carlos Lovato.

This comes just months after Damar Hamlin, a Buffalo Bills football player collapsed and received CPR during an NFL game in January.

This event hits close to home for many who attended like Ray Henderson.

“Five years ago almost to the day, I had a sudden cardiac arrest. It was at home, my wife witnessed it and was able to perform CPR for over 30 minutes on me, and without her being able to perform that of course I wouldn’t be here,” said Ray Henderson, a heart attack survivor.

According to UNM, over 500 people pre-registered for this free event, not even counting the walk-ins.

Three one-hour sessions happened all morning, with athletes acting as trainers, rotating through different life-saving procedures with the public. Learning how to save lives anywhere can go a long way.

“Most of cardiac arrest happen outside the home, and most people don’t have the luxury of having someone trained in CPR, so it’s important for everybody to be able to perform that,” said Henderson.