Lobo basketball coach Richard Pitino signs extension

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After a successful and historic season last year, the University of New Mexico announced Tuesday that head Lobo men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino signed a contract extension through the 2028-29 season.

This extension adds one year onto Coach Pitino’s contract into the 2028-29 season– he signed an extension last May.

Coach Pitino is entering his fourth season with the Lobos this fall after leading his team to a 2023 Mountain West Conference Championship title and breaking UNM’s 10-year NCAA Tournament drought.

In a copy of Coach Pitino’s contract that KOB 4 reviewed, Coach Pitino’s salary will be $1.4 million in the final year of this contract during the 2028-29 season.

Per his contract, Coach has received a $50,000-a-year raise – next season, he will make $1.2 million.

Breakdown of Pitino’s Salary in Compensation:

2024-25 Season – $1.2 million

2025-26 Season – $1.25 million

2026-27 Season – $1.3 million

2027-28 – $1.35 million

2028-29 – $1.4 million

What’s also new in this contract is Pitino now has the opportunity to earn $25,000 for a Mountain West Regular season title (solo or shared) – this was previously $10,000. If the Lobos win another Mountain West Conference Tournament title, Pitino can earn an additional $15,000 – this was also previously $10,000.