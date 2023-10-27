Lobo basketball starts strong with 83-65 win in exhibition opener
The New Mexico men's basketball team was on the floor for the first time this season Thursday evening, taking on CSU Pueblo in an exhibition game. The Lobos won, 83-65.
@Donovandent1 hit 26, @its_jaymashjr scores 18…the two freshman scored in double figures. https://t.co/GxsP4CbXC4— Lee Faria (@LoboInsider) October 27, 2023