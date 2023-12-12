Lobo basketball sweeps weekly Mountain West honors

Sophomore Donovan Dent and Freshman JT Toppin both earned Mountain West Conference weekly honors on Monday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sophomore Donovan Dent and Freshman JT Toppin both earned Mountain West Conference weekly honors on Monday.

Dent picked up Mountain West player of the week – his first time earning this accolade – while Toppin picked up his third Mountain West Freshman of the Week award this season.

This is the first time in Dent’s career where he posted consecutive 20-point games – 23 points against UC Santa Barbara and 22 points in New Mexico’s Santa Clara victory.

Coming off of another 2-0 week, the Lobos took down UC Santa Barbara and Santa Clara and Dent averaged 22.6 points, six assists, and 2.5 assists for New Mexico.

Helping propel the Lobos to their eighth straight win, Toppin averaged 14.5 points, five rebounds, and shot 76% from the field.

The Lobos have owned the Mountain West Freshman of the Week spot for four weeks straight. The first two weeks, Toppin earned the honors, and last week Tru Washington picked it up.

New Mexico’s next test is in Las Cruces Friday night for another Rio Grande Rivalry matchup against the New Mexico State Aggies, who they defeated 106-62 on Dec. 2 in The Pit.