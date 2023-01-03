Lobo basketball: Tickets for UNLV game sold out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After being ranked No. 22 in the nation last week, the Lobo men’s basketball team climbed up in the standings and claimed No. 21.

The team was tested to their limits over the weekend, escaping a Wyoming thriller by one point. The Lobos are now 14-0 and one of two undefeated teams left in the nation – just UNM and Purdue.

It is coach Richard Pitino’s second year leading the Lobos. The team has joined another small list in the school’s history – they are the second team ever in school history to start off 14-0. The last time that happened was 55 years ago, during the 1967-68 Lobo basketball season. That team started 17-0.

UNM is five days out from their next home game against UNLV, but the Lobos have already sold out their crowd for the first time since March 2015.

The Lobos will play one more game on the road Tuesday night against Fresno State, before getting a warm welcome back home at The Pit with 15,411 fans Saturday night.

It’s going to be a full house at The Pit, Saturday Night.



UNM vs UNLV is officially SOLD OUT!



If any tickets currently on hold become available, they will be released at 9:00am on Saturday.



RELEASE: https://t.co/uYARJLlxXr#GoLobos pic.twitter.com/ybk1oVFTx9 — Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) January 2, 2023