Fans pack The Pit for sold out Lobo vs. UNLV game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Doors opened at The Pit ahead of Saturday night’s sold-out men’s game against rival UNLV.

More than 15,000 fans are expected to pack The Pit to cheer on the Lobos after a week of some serious ups and downs.

The Lobos were the only undefeated college basketball team in the country on Monday, but that ended with a heartbreaking loss at Fresno State Tuesday.

The hype train kept rolling, UNM announced Saturday’s game against UNLV was sold out after the loss. Despite the last-minute ticket sales, UNM leaders say they’ve been preparing for this matchup for a while.

“We’ve been working with our staff over the last, honestly, probably for the last several years on preparing for this moment,” said UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez. “I’m proud of our coaches. I’m proud of our student athletes. This is this is a combination of everybody working together to make this possible.”

UNM leaders say they’ve taken extra measures to mitigate traffic backups and long lines at concession stands, but only time will tell if those plans actually work.

Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m.

