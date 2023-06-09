Lobo football coach talks Pumped NM, extraordinary Lobo day camp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The off-season is very busy. Just ask Danny Gonzales, who is preparing for a free Lobo day camp and advocating for a special initiative.

Gonzales, the Lobo head football coach, stopped by to talk about the Extraordinary Lobos Day Camp. It’s a free day camp for people of all ages with a disability, happening Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m. at the UNM football facilities.

Every participant is welcome to bring a buddy or a sibling to participate in activities with the Lobo football players.

Coach Gonzales also stopped by to talk about Pumped New Mexico, an organization helping families afford insulin pumps if their kid or kids have diabetes.

