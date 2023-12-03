Lobo Insider: Lobos win against NMSU in Rio Grande Rivalry
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Aggies came in with only one Division 1 win. The Lobos were looking to make six wins in a row Saturday night.
The Lobos were knocking down the three ball in the first 20-minutes.
In the end, the Lobos win the Rio Grande Rivalry, 106-62.
Next up, Cal Santa Barbara on Dec. 6.
Watch the video above for more game highlights from Lobo Insider Lee Faria.