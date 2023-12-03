Lobo Insider: Lobos win against NMSU in Rio Grande Rivalry

The day's major news events, business reports, local sports updates, weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the Eyewitness News 4 Team.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Aggies came in with only one Division 1 win. The Lobos were looking to make six wins in a row Saturday night.

The Lobos were knocking down the three ball in the first 20-minutes.

In the end, the Lobos win the Rio Grande Rivalry, 106-62.

Next up, Cal Santa Barbara on Dec. 6.

