Lobo Insider: One-on-one with freshman phenom JT Toppin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – JT Toppin has turned heads all season as one of the top freshmen in the country. He continues to etch his name into Lobo basketball history.
He was recently named Co-Mountain West Freshman of the Year by the conference. Lobo Insider Lee Faria sat down with Toppin to discuss his successful season thus far.