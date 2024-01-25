Lobo men’s basketball pull off big win at San Jose State

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The No. 25 ranked UNM Lobo men’s basketball earned another big win in conference play Wednesday night, beating San Jose State.

Jaelen House led the way with 18 points, followed by Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Donovan Dent each taking 17 points.

Helping boost their efforts was JT Toppin who earned 14 points and 10 rebounds. Toppin earned his seventh double-double of the season, tying him with Kenny Thomas for the most in a season for a freshman.

7⃣ double doubles for JT Toppin. He has 14 points and 10 boards (to go with 5 blocks) to tie the UNM freshman record for double-doubles. #GoLobos



The Lobos commanded the game, leading 43-32 at halftime.

Toward the end, San Jose State ate into the lead, bringing it down to single-digits. Jaelen House came in clutch, though, sinking back-to-back three-pointers and boosting the Lobos to a 17-point lead and a defacto win with under five minutes to go.

The Lobos have now earned four straight Mountain West wins by double-digits for the first time since a seven-game stretch in 2011-12. It’s also the first time the Lobos have earned back-to-back Mountain West road wins in over five years.

The Lobos now hold an overall record of 17-3 (5-2 in conference play). Their next game is Sunday at 8 p.m. against the Nevada Wolf Pack.