Lobo men’s basketball takes on Fresno State Bulldogs in last home game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Lobos have had a successful season this year, but the stakes are high Wednesday night against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

New Mexico is sitting on the bubble right now for the NCAA tournament. In order to make things feel a little more comfortable this week, they need to win Wednesday and Saturday when they visit number 22 ranked Utah State.

Now, we can’t forget about the Mountain West Tournament next week, but this week is crucial in keeping hopes strong for the big dance.

“This is the most important game of the year for us, and we’ve said that for a multitude of games throughout the year. But this is the most important one. We’re at home, like you said, they have nothing to lose so they’re just going to go out there and play freely,” said Jamal Mashburn Jr.

Tonight is Senior Night, where four seniors are going to be recognized before the 8:30 p.m. game.

It’s also the end of an era for Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House, who came here together during coach Richard Pitino’s first year.

The game starts at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Pit.