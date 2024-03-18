Lobo men’s basketball to face Clemson in first round of NCAA tournament

The Lobo men's basketball team punched their ticket to the NCAA tourney after winning the Mountain West Conference championship Saturday night.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After punching their ticket to the NCAA tournament with a Mountain West Conference championship, the Lobo men’s basketball team found out who they’ll face in the first round.

The No. 11-seeded Lobos will play No. 6 Clemson University in Memphis this Friday.

The Lobos’ trek to the tourney was historic. They became the first Mountain West team to play four games in four days – including the play-in game to the championship – and win it at all.

Not only that but three of those games were double-digit defeats – also a first in conference history.

“This is my first time being in this experience so I’m just grateful that were able to get in the tournament. You know we’re going to make some noise,” Jamal Mashburn Jr. said.

Last season, the Mountain West had four teams in the NCAA tournament. While speaking to MWC Commissioner Gloria Nevarez before the season started, she thought this season could look different.

“We are a very strong basketball league, both and performance and in history. You know, last year really showed that. I think we’re going to be even stronger this year,” Nevarez said.

She’s right. Six Mountain West teams are heading to the NCAA tournament, solidifying the conference as one of the best this year.

Joining the Lobos in the tourney are:

Nevada

San Diego State

Boise State

Colorado State

Utah State

Tipoff is around 1:10 p.m. MT this Friday at the FedEx Forum in Memphis.

The Pit was packed for the Selection Sunday watch party. Watch the video above to see the team’s reaction.