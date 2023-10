The Lobo men's cross country team won their first Mountain West Conference championship since 2014 Friday morning.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Lobo men’s cross country team won their first Mountain West Conference championship since 2014 Friday morning. It was supposed to be a rebuild year for first-year head coach Darren Gauson, but rebuilding doesn’t usually happen this fast.

