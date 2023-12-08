Lobo Nation welcomes new head football coach Bronco Mendenhall

Bronco Mendenhall will serve as the head coach of the Lobo men's football team, starting in 2024. He had an enthusiastic welcome from Lobo Nation Thursday.

“I didn’t quite expect to be emotional,” Mendenhall said. “That kind of caught me off guard there for a second. The University of New Mexico has a special place in my heart, otherwise, right, I would not be here.”

Mendenhall signed a 5-year deal that will see him take over for Danny Gonzales and become the 33rd head coach in program history. Mendenhall is guaranteed $1.2 million each year.

Mendenhall says he’s not afraid of the challenge of turning the football program around.

“I like the process of transforming, like the process of helping the program either become or re-become – it was one of the reasons I went to the University of Virginia,” he said.

Mendenhall made a name for himself revamping BYU and UVA.

“The track record shows, as being a head coach for 17 years, 16 of those teams have been bowl eligible, right? So the likelihood this happens, I think it is likely,” Mendenhall said. “Is it going to take work? Absolutely.”

Mendenhall says his approach is to create well-rounded players.

“When I see the potential of who these guys are, and who they become, and how that lasts when the game was over, that, to me, is more impactful and more meaningful,” Mendenhall said.

UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez says hiring a new coach is a major investment – one he hopes is long-term.

“It’s a five-year deal, $1.2 million, I’m excited about it,” Nuñez said. “I know it’s what he does. I know he deserves much more than this, but we also have to understand where we are as an institution and where we are as a program.”

Here are the terms of the deal Mendenhall signed:

ATHLETIC PERFORMANCE INCENTIVES

$25,000 for making the Mountain West Conference (MWC) Championship game

$25,000 for earning MWC Coach of the Year

$50,000 for winning the MWC Championship

$50,000 for earning National Coach of the Year

$50,000 for a non-College Football Playoffs (CFP) bowl appearance

$50,000 for CFP Bowl appearance

$50,000 per CFP playoff win (including a first-round bye)

$100,000 for winning the CFP National Championship

ACADEMIC PERFORMANCE INCENTIVES

$10,000 for Academic Progress Rate greater than or equal to 950*

$15,000 for APR greater than or equal to 960*

$20,000 for APR greater than or equal to 970*

*2023-24 and beyond

TICKET SALES INCENTIVES

$15,000* if ticket sales increase 15% in any season

$25,000* if sales increase 25% in any season

$50,000* if sales increase 50% in any season

*spit evenly with Coach Mendenhall and the program

The deal specifies the definition of “ticket sales” will be mutually agreed upon by the administration and Mendenhall before each season.

Mendenhall will also receive:

$25,000 moving allowance for his household

Courtesy vehicle from the university

Club membership at one or more local country clubs

Tickets to home games for football, men’s basketball and other sports by request*

*must be approved by Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez

Mendenhall is also guaranteed severance pay:

100% of his salary for the remainder of his contract term, if terminated in years one or two

80%, if terminated in year three

65%, if terminated in year four

50%, if terminated in year five

UNM also outlined the terms of a buyout, should he get picked up by another program before his contract expires:

$3 million, year one

$2 million, year two

$750,000, year three

$500,000, year four

$300,000, year five

KOB 4 captured video of Mendenhall getting off a private plane Tuesday night at the Albuquerque Sunport with UNM Athletics Director Eddie Nunez.

