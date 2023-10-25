Lobo volleyball off to best conference start in a decade

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Lobos are on a hot streak right now on the court. They’ve started Mountain West conference play 7-3 – the best start to league play in 10 years.

The Lobos were picked to finish fourth this year in conference, but right now, they are tied for second place with Boise State, sitting right under Utah State in the standings.

With the momentum they have, this team says they are hoping to accomplish something that’s never been done in program history – win a conference championship.

They take on San Diego State this Thursday.