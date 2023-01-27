Lobo women close out CSU Rams at The Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The UNM Lobo women battled against the Colorado State Rams and netted a solid win Thursday night at The Pit.

The Lobos took a 10-point lead in the first quarter. However, they were kept to just seven points in the second quarter and fell behind by two at halftime.

Then, the Lobos rallied, keeping the Rams to seven points while they scored 16 in the third quarter. Entering the fourth quarter, the Lobos were up 45-38 and maintained a solid lead to net their 12th win of the season.

Next game for the Lobo women’s basketball team is 2 p.m. Saturday at Utah State.