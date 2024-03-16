Lobos advance to Mountain West finals with win over Colorado State

By KOB

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Lobo men’s basketball team is moving on to the Mountain West finals to face No. 5 San Diego State on Saturday. The Lobos secured a win over Colorado State Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Vegas, 74-61.

Saturday’s game will be a rematch of the 2018 Mountain West Tournament championships. During that game, the Lobos lost to San Diego State, 82-75.

The win over Colorado State is the third straight double-digit postseason win for the Lobos.