Lobos advance to Mountain West finals with win over Colorado State

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Lobo men’s basketball team is moving on to the Mountain West finals to face No. 5 San Diego State on Saturday. The Lobos secured a win over Colorado State Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Vegas, 74-61.

Saturday’s game will be a rematch of the 2018 Mountain West Tournament championships. During that game, the Lobos lost to San Diego State, 82-75.

The win over Colorado State is the third straight double-digit postseason win for the Lobos.

Ended the half on an 8-0 run to lead by eight at the half of the #MWMadness semifinals! #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/1TFv9nvxJA — Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) March 16, 2024