Lobos claim Mountain West newcomer, defensive player, and coach of the year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – With the Mountain West Conference Tournament underway this week, New Mexico women’s basketball made a hefty Lobo imprint on the postseason awards.

Aniyah Augmon – Defensive Player of the Year

Nyah Wilson – Newcomer of the Year

Coach Mike Bradbury – Coach of the Year

Junior guard Aniyah Augmon is just the second Lobo to win Defensive Player of the Year. She averaged a conference-high of 1.94 steals per game with a total of 33 steals in conference play.

Augmon landed herself on the Mountain West All-Defensive Team as well as the All-Mountain West Team. Augmon’s a two-way player – on the offensive end she averaged 14.8 points per game shooting 42.1% from the field.

Augmon’s teammate, junior guard Nyah Wilson, also etched her name into the All-Mountain West Team as well as the conference’s Newcomer of the Year. Wilson transferred from Syracuse and became the seventh Lobo to win this award and the fourth under Head Coach Mike Bradbury. Wilson averaged 17.7 points per game while shooting 46% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc.

Coach Bradbury earned Mountain West Coach of the Year for the first time in his eight seasons with New Mexico. With only one starter who returned this season, Coach Bradbury and the Lobos secured a No. 2 seed in the 2024 Mountain West Tournament after being picked to finish sixth in the preseason polls. The Lobos finished with a 12-6 conference record. UNLV secured the No. 1 seed with a 17-1 record, and New Mexico is the only team to hand the Rebels a loss this year in conference play.

These are the first Mountain West postseason accolades for Augmon, Wilson and Coach Bradbury.

New Mexico plays tomorrow night at 6 p.m. MT. The Lobos play the winner of Sunday night’s 5:30 p.m. matchup between San Jose State and San Diego State.