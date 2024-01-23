Lobos crack AP Top 25 for the first time this season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is No. 25 this week in the AP rankings. It’s their first time cracking the Top 25 this season.

The Lobos join fellow Mountain West teams San Diego State and Utah State on the list – both teams that the Lobos defeated over the past two weeks.

“The team is firing on all cylinders right now, led by a really good coach, 13,000 on a Tuesday night at 8:30,” said Carlos Tenorio, the co-head of the Howl Raisers student group. “In Albuquerque, that’s unheard of. You know, it’s one of the most underrated fan bases in the NCAA.”

The Lobos were ranked last year too, and Tenorio said the hype around the basketball team is growing even more this year.

“Being able to look down your watch, and it’s saying hey, you should probably exit because it’s over 90 decibels. You know some readings have gone up to 116 decibels this season. That Pit magic is back and it’s not just in the student section,” he said.

Fellow UNM athletes are also excited, like quarterback Devon Dampier.

“Everybody has kind of been sleeping on us, but now I mean, we’re ranked in the Top 25,” Dampier said. “It’s almost like sports motivation. Like they’re doing so good. And it’s like, everybody calls this place a basketball school.”

The UNM women’s basketball team is also on a roll. Their latest win was a buzzer-beater to upset nationally-ranked UNLV.

The Lobo men’s basketball team is on the road against San Jose State Wednesday night, but then they will take on Steve Alford and Nevada at The Pit Sunday.