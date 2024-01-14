Lobos defeat Aztecs in front of sold-out crowd

The Lobo men's basketball team made a statement Saturday at The Pit in front of a record crowd.

In a huge win for New Mexico, the Lobos took down #19 San Diego State Aztecs, 88-70.

This game had the biggest crowd The Pit has seen since 2009 – a total of 15,437 fans were out there Saturday afternoon to watch some Lobo hoops.

“I’m pretty excited to come watch them play, I don’t get the chance to come out. I’m from up north, but I’m excited to be here and be a Lobo fan,” said Miguel Herera, a Lobo basketball fan.

The Lobos have another chance for a big win on Tuesday night when they host #20 Utah State.