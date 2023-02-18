Lobos defeat San Jose Spartans, 96-68
With Jaelen House back, the Lobos got a huge win Friday night at San Jose State.
The Lobos looked a lot more like the team that started the season 14-0.
The Lobos are now 20-7 overall, 7-7 in conference.
New Mexico will conclude their road trip Wednesday at Boise State.
With Jaelen House back the Lobos get win #20— Brandon Ortega (@Brandega) February 18, 2023
They looked a lot more like the team that started the season 14-0@MorrisUdeze24 31 pts@its_jaymashjr 27 pts@jaelenhouse10 7 pts, 5 ast, 5 stl
House really energized the Lobos tonight at both ends @KOB4 @LoboInsider https://t.co/yFMtnZaoXq