Lobos extend winning streak, snag win over Pepperdine

VEGAS, Nev. — The New Mexico men’s basketball team defeated Pepperdine 90-71 Friday. The Lobos (5-1) earned a share of the Ball Dawgs Classic title, along with Indiana State and UC Irvine, who also went 3-0 in the tournament.

