The Lobo men’s basketball team lost its final game of the regular season Saturday. The Lobos had to go without Jamal Mashburn Jr. who was out sick.

The Lobos fell to the Aggies, 87-85. Next up is the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Click on the video above for game highlights by Lobo Insider Lee Faria.