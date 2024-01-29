Lobos fend off Wolf Pack at The Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The No. 25-ranked UNM Lobo men’s basketball team fended off the Nevada Wolf Pack in a smooth 89-55 win Sunday night at The Pit.

The Pit was bursting at the seams from the get-go as the Lobos went on a 10-0 run, capped off by JT Toppin’s three-pointer before Wolf Pack Coach Steve Alford called a timeout.

The Lobos maintained a double-digit lead throughout the first half, leading 38-24 at halftime.

In the second half, Nevada appeared to show some life, with Tylan Pope literally dunking the lead down to 53-44. However, freshman Tru Washington slammed a three-pointer, which Jaelen House followed with 9:18 left to put the Lobos up 59-44.

House was on fire with the threes, netting four on the night.

With the Lobos up 65-51 with 5:22 left, House drained a three that began a 24-point tear that only allowed four points to Nevada the rest of the way – leading to an 89-55 Lobo-favored result.

The Lobos now sit at five consecutive wins – all by double-digits and all in conference play – and with a record of 18-3 (6-2 Mountain West).

The win also ended the Lobos’ nine-game losing streak against Nevada, dating back to January 2019. Better yet, they also didn’t allow a single Nevada player to score double-digit points Sunday.

Meanwhile, five Lobo players scored in double-digits:

Jaelen House (Gr.) 21 points, six assists

Jamal Mashburn Jr. (Sr.): 14 points, three assists, three rebounds

Donovan Dent (Soph.): 11 points, four assists, two rebounds

Nelly Junior Joseph (Sr.) 12 points, one assist, 10 rebounds

Mustapha Amzil (Sr.): 11 points, one assist, two rebounds

New Mexico’s defense has been a huge key to this team all season and it seems to get better each game,but tonight it was truly telling. They held Nevada to 34% FG and no Wolf Pack players scored in double figures — they held Jarod Lucas & Kenan Blackshear to 9 points each. — Lauren Green (@_thelaurengreen) January 29, 2024

Tru Washington (Fr., nine points, two assists, three rebounds), Jemarl Baker Jr. (Gr., six points) and JT Toppin (Fr., five points, five rebounds) also put points on the board for the Lobos.

Next up is a Wednesday night duel against Boise State (14-6; 5-2 Mountain West)

Last year, it was split fortunes to the rivaling Mountain West teams. The Lobos earned an 81-79 win in overtime last January, while Boise State earned an 82-77 win the next month.

Tipoff is 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Pit.

The next time the Lobos face the Nevada Wolf Pack is February 13 at 9 p.m.