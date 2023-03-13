Lobos host Northern Arizona in first round of WNIT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico women’s basketball team will host Northern Arizona in the first round of the WNIT.

UNM returns to the postseason for the third-straight season and for the fifth time under head coach Mike Bradbury. The Lobos are entering the postseason 20-12.

The Lobos have won the last eight meetings against the Lumberjacks.

The game will be at The Pit on Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m.

Tickets, once available, can be purchased here.