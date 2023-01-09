Lobos look for comeback after fall in ranking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team is going through their first rough patch of the season.

UNM fell out of the top 25 after back to back losses including a heartbreaker against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The Lobos still received 2 votes in the AP poll, so they’re still on the outside looking in.

Head Coach, Richard Pitino, and his team will look to get back on track against Oral Roberts at The Pit Monday night.