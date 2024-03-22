Lobos lose to Clemson Tigers in first round of NCAA tournament

The Lobos couldn't get their shots to fall or maybe play at the pace the team likes to play.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In their first appearance in 10 years at the NCAA tournament, the No. 11 Lobos fell to the No. 6 Clemson Tigers.

The Lobos couldn’t get their shots to fall or maybe play at the pace the team likes to play.

The UNM men’s basketball team was on a hot streak after winning the Mountain West Tournament last weekend. The Lobos were favored by up to 2.5 points.

At halftime, the Tigers were up 14 points. The final score was 77-56.

The Lobos have finished their historic season with a 26-10 record. There were a lot of emotions in the locker room after the game.

“I’m just grateful for this experience, obviously we didn’t get what we wanted out of it, but I mean, I just think we were able to put the Lobos on the map and kind of bring joy back to Lobo basketball, stuff like that, so that’s all I can be grateful for,” Jamal Mashburn Jr. told KOB 4. “I mean, I didn’t have the best performance myself, but I’m always gonna go back to the gym and go right back to work, so that’s what I’m about to do.”

“I’m very proud of this team and we went through a lot of adversity and in the Mountain West, we overcame it and we won a championship, but this trip, I’m not really proud of anything,” Jaelen House said.