Lobos nip Nevada in 83-82 thriller

RENO, Nev. — The UNM Lobo men’s basketball team kept everyone hanging on until the last seconds of their thriller duel against Nevada.

The Lobos nipped the Wolf Pack, 83-82. Back-to-back three-pointers from Jamal Mashburn Jr. tipped the scales in the Lobos’ favor with just 16.8 seconds left.

Mashburn earned 17 points on the night. Right behind him was Jaelen House who earned 13 points, mostly in the first half.

He's back in the game now https://t.co/FGVoZslH6c — Lauren Green (@_thelaurengreen) February 14, 2024

Mustapha Amzil (12 points), JT Toppin (11) and Nelly Junior Joseph (11) also scored in double-digits for the Lobos.

Donovan Dent put nine points on the board. As the clock expired on the game, however, Dent appeared to have a limp and was holding his ankle.

Coach Richard Pitino said post-game that the X-rays didn’t show anything major with Dent. However, they will evaluate him in the coming days.

Jemarl Baker Jr. (6) and Tru Washington (4) also put up points for the Lobos.

The Lobos are now 20-5 on the season and 8-4 in the Mountain West Conference. Their next game is Friday at San Diego State. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. MT.