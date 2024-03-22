Lobos prepare for Clemson, first NCAA tournament appearance since 2014

We are less than 24 hours away from the Lobos and the Tigers taking the court at the FedExForum in downtown Memphis.

On Thursday, there were press conferences, open practice, and Lobo Insider Lee Faria and Lauren Green were able to chat with the players to get a sense of how the Lobos are feeling right now. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. MT Friday.

Click on the video above to hear from Jaelen House, Jemarl Baker Jr., and Jamal Mashburn Jr. and see our scouting report on the Clemson Tigers.