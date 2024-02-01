Lobos square off against Boise State Broncos

The Lobos will square off against the Boise State Broncos Wednesday Night at The Pit.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Lobos are on a five-game win streak and are making noise across the country after climbing in some national polls this week. Now, the Lobos will square off against the Boise State Broncos Wednesday night.

The Lobos are No. 19 in the country in the AP Top 25. The team has been marching through their competition lately.

With the Lobos doing so well, the fans are doing their part too. A few days ago on Sunday, there was a nearly sold-out crowd at The Pit for their match against Nevada.

They’ve played in front of two sold-out crowds already this season. With the help of a wild college basketball environment from fans, the Lobos are undefeated at home this year while gaining traction as a nationally recognized team.

“I’ve told them over and over again, when you win it puts you on a stage. You got to get to the stage, especially for these guys who want to play at the next level. People need to know about them and all those things, but what you do when you get there, that’s the most important thing,” said Richard Pitino, Lobo basketball coach.

The Lobos tip-off against the Broncos at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.