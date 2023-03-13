Lobos to host Utah Valley in NIT game Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The UNM men’s basketball team has been selected to play Utah Valley in the National Invitational Tournament.

It’s their first appearance in the NIT since 2011 and first postseason appearance since 2014.

“I’m very, very proud to be in postseason for the first time since 2014, all we’ve been able to do this year is only going to build up for future success,” said Richard Pitino, head coach for the Lobos.

The Lobos are ranked #2 in their NIT division, earning them a home game at The Pit. The Lobos will host the Wolverines Wednesday at 8 p.m. MT.

If they win, there’s potential for another home game at The Pit, too.