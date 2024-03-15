Lobos upset Boise State, advance to Mountain West semifinals
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Lobo men’s basketball team pulled off a big win over Boise State Thursday night in Vegas, 76-66. They will now head to the semifinals in the 2024 Mountain West Conference Tournament to play No. 7 seed Colorado State Friday.
@UNMLoboMBB up on Boise state 35-26 at the half. @jaelenhouse10 with 10-points @j1izzle with 7-rebounds.— Lee Faria (@LoboInsider) March 15, 2024
Donovan Dent … cleared for takeoff!!! #GoLobos #MWMadness— Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) March 15, 2024
📺 @CBSSportsNet pic.twitter.com/faDVIHCSdX
@UNMLoboMBB beats Boise State 76-66, up next CSU in the semi-finals of the MWC Tournament.— Lee Faria (@LoboInsider) March 15, 2024
See you back on Friday night for more #MWMadness. #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/RsTJEgy5RI— Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) March 15, 2024