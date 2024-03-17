Lobos win against San Diego State in Mountain West Championships

The Lobo men's basketball won against No. 5 San Diego State, 68-61, in the Mountain West Championships Saturday. This is the first title win since 2014.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Lobo men’s basketball won against No. 5 San Diego State, 68-61, in the Mountain West Championships Saturday. This is the first title win since 2014.

Today’s game was a rematch of the 2018 Mountain West Tournament championships, where the Lobos lost to San Diego State, 82-75.

On Friday night, the Lobos took on the Colorado State Rams and won, 74-61.

Watch the video above for more.