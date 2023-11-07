Lobos win against Texas Southern in home opener at The Pit

The hype is real this season for Lobo Basketball especially with some new recruits on the men’s team.

If you ask any Lobo Basketball fan, they’ll tell you there’s nothing like the atmosphere at The Pit.

“The Pit. Definitely, The Pit it’s loud, feeding off the crowed, I’ve loved it all my life, and hopefully we have a good team this year,” said Ray Naranjo & Kristie Cliftin heading into the doubleheader Monday.

“When they get this place sold out it is the best basketball, but I mean they have a lot of new recruits they are going to be a really exciting team to watch this year,” said UNM Student Gabe Gutierrez.

“I’ve been to a few different stadiums around the country and the pit is unlike anything else,” said Jared Ostrom.

Ostrom is the store manager at New Mexico Look, he said sales were up ahead of Monday night’s double season opener.

He said the excitement is typical for Lobo fans heading into a new season.

“Absolutely! People are really excited for the season to start; we always get a really big uptick at the start of the season,” said Ostrom.

Lobos KOB 4 caught up with are ready for another chance to make it to the NCAA Tournament and think this year we may have the pieces to make a run.

“I think they’re going to do really well, we got some new recruits and what I’ve heard through the media is that they are going to be very good,” said Alex Sanchez.

“I mean I was in high school in 2013 and all that when they were going to the NCAA tournament, I mean just having that feeling back in The Pit is a great thing,” said Emilio Gutierrez.

They aren’t the only ones picking up on their potential success, one national sports analyst is already predicting the Lobos in the Final Four.

“Anything is really possible, so Pitino done a great job with the program, so I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s the outcome,” said Gabe Gutierrez.

Both of the teams played Texas Southern Monday night. The Lobo women’s team won 76-59 and more than 5,000 fans were in the stands for that game.

As for the men’s team, more than 11,000 fans watched them, Lobos came up on top 92-55.