Lobos win at home over Fresno State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — March is primetime grindtime for college basketball teams and the Lobo men’s basketball team grinded out a crucial win to keep their tournament hopes alive.

The UNM Lobos beat Fresno State Bulldogs in a 79-58 game Wednesday night at The Pit.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. led with 19 points on the night. He, Jaelen House, Jemarl Baker Jr. and Isaac Mushilla were honored as seniors playing in what could be their final home game.

Last game at The Pit for the duo of Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House. pic.twitter.com/XaMhTGC1PF — Lauren Green (@_thelaurengreen) March 7, 2024

Mashburn put up 13 points in the first half. Nelly Junior Joseph was close behind with 10 points and nine rebounds. The Lobos led 37-24.

In the second half, it was a similar story. The Lobos commanded the Bulldogs throughout the half, never having a lead less than around 17 points – ultimately winning 79-58.

The Lobos are now 22-8 and 10-7 in the Mountain West Conference. This is the first time since 2014 that they’ve won 22 games in the regular season.

JT Toppin had a nice night with 15 points and 16 rebounds. Altogether, Nelly Junior Joseph posted 12 points, 12 rebounds and two assists. Meanwhile, Jaelen House had 10 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Other scorers for the Lobos:

Donovan Dent – 7 points, 7 assists, 2 rebounds

Sebastian Forsling – 5 points, 2 rebounds

Tru Washington – 3 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

Mustapha Amzil – 3 points, 4 rebounds

Jemarl Baker Jr. – 3 points, 2 rebounds

Isaac Mushilla – 2 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound

Quinton Webb picked up a rebound in his six minutes of play while Braden Appelhans got four minutes of play in.

Now, the Lobos head to No. 22-ranked Utah State this Saturday. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. MT.

The last time the Lobos faced Utah State, they beat them 99-86. Another win could go a long way in keeping the Lobos’ NCAA tournament hopes alive as Selection Sunday is March 17.