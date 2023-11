ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Lobos had their second exhibition game of the season Wednesday night. The New Mexico Highlands Cowboys made the trip down I-25 to The Pit. The Lobos won 86-73.

Next up for the Lobos is their opener – Texas Southern next Monday night.

Preseason complete. See you Monday for the season opener! #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/5I8tkiOBBv — Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) November 2, 2023