Local agua fresca business expands, opens shop in Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Chamoy Bar opened its doors for the first time Saturday morning.

“An agua fresca is a fresh water made with fresh fruit – we have watermelon, pineapple, cucumber, lime cantaloupe, and we do have season drinks as well,” said owner Valeria Villalobos.

Chamoy Bar is not only a Latina-owned and operated business, but all the women who run it are sisters. They said running a business together was always a part of the plan.

A line had already formed outside of their door before they opened up Saturday.

Chamoy Bar has been in business for a while, but this is their first brick and mortar location.

“It all started during COVID, we just wanted to bring something to the community that was fun and vibrant,” said Alejandra Villalobos, another owner.

They started off at a dirt lot near Unser and Central, waving down cars. At that point, they only had chamoy dip and candy.

Once business picked up, they moved on to other local markets, like the Downtown Growers’ Market and the Rail Yards Market.

Now, the girls are thanking the community in the metro as their business takes off.

“Albuquerque, the small business community here is just so strong – they support you, they’re local, they’re great,” Alejandra said. “I mean, they give you the love that makes me want to just keep going.”