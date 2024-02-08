Local Air Force veteran to attend Super Bowl

A local veteran is getting the chance to go to the Super Bowl to cheer on his favorite team.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Super Bowl is this weekend and while many people will be watching from home, an Air Force veteran from Albuquerque will be there.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime deal. I never would imagine that I would be able to go to the Super Bowl.”

That is Josh Polson. He will be in Las Vegas for the Big Game.

If that wasn’t enough, well, his team is going too.

“Oh, geez, now that my Chiefs are playing, I mean, that was a big thing. I’m really looking forward to seeing them in the Super Bowl, and just being the Super Bowl altogether,” Polson said.

Polson volunteers with the Wounded Warrior Project, a nonprofit that works to help veterans integrate back into society after serving in the military.

“It’s kind of like therapy for all of us. And just to see all the other veterans how happy they are once they can go to these events, whether it’s dinner, or golfing or bowling or anything, anything to get them out of the house, maybe out into the social world and in with other veterans,” Polson said.

Since 2015, Polson has volunteered with the project. His work there earned him this opportunity, made even more special by Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garappolo.

Garappolo is funding part of the trip and Polson will even get to meet him.

“I’m looking forward to talking some football with him and maybe discussing that. It was a few years ago when the Chiefs played the 49ers when he was the quarterback at that time,” Polson said.

Hopes are high that the odds favor the Chiefs as they try to defend their Super Bowl crown.

Polson will get to see it all unfold with his wife. While they are there, they want to buy some Chiefs gear and maybe catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift. He says his wife and daughter are big fans.