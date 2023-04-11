Local animal shelter seek artists for April 29-30 event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department is looking for local, animal-loving artists to create artwork for their adoption event later this month.

The event is happening April 29 and 30. Participating artists will meet with one of the adoptable dogs or cats and use the dog’s or cat’s paw prints to create a unique piece of art. These pieces will be on exhibit and for sale in the shelter lobby during the adoption event.

“We’re asking them to partner with our lovable, talented artist, pets as well as partnering with animal-loving artists to create beautiful art and hopefully it will highlight our shelter pets as well as the art community,” said Desiree Cawley, of the city’s animal welfare department.

It may take some treats and a little persuasion to bring out the Picasso in these pups but the whole idea is to get creative.

After these furry artists make their contribution to the canvases, it’s up to the human artist to add to the piece and create something unique. The department will highlight the pieces on social media and sell them during the April 29-30 adoption event.

“The proceeds will definitely help our shelter. We have so many programs, we offer spay and neuter and vaccinations to help people. We also buy items that we probably couldn’t without these proceeds,” Cawley said.

The department will work with all artists to schedule a time to come to the shelter where they’ll work directly with one of their companion pet artists. Artists just need to complete their pieces before April 29.

All proceeds from the sale will go towards the city shelter’s homeless pets. Artists don’t have to pay to participate.

For more information, or if you are interested in taking part in this project, email dcawley@cabq.gov.