Local baker creates Thanksgiving baskets for families in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s the season of giving and one local business is getting in the holiday spirit by creating Thanksgiving baskets for families in need.

Amanda Jones, the owner of A Heavenly Taste Cakery, started doing this because she understands what families face.

“We all struggle and I know it’s hard for people to reach out for help,” Jones said. “I come from a single mom, I’m a single mom, So I think Just helping where we can and when we can is just important to us.”

Two years ago, she came up with the idea of creating those baskets and giving them to those who need them the most.

“The baskets do come with a turkey, a dessert and a basket filled with all the fixings, so hopefully they are able to make a full Thanksgiving meal,” Jones said.

Last year, she gave away three baskets to families in need. The need has continued to grow and now her goal is to fill and give out at least ten baskets.

“This year, we were trying to make it a little bit bigger and donate to more families, as we have families that reach out to us all the time. Right now, we’re at five baskets,” she said. “It definitely takes a village, like we can’t do it all on our own.”

Jones is hoping to get some donations to fill those baskets. They’re also looking for more families who may need the help, as they hope to get the baskets out by early Thanksgiving week.

If you would like to nominate yourself or someone you know for a basket, visit A Heavenly Taste Cakery’s website or text Mandy at 505-730-4083 to donate to the effort.