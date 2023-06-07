Local bookstore showcases banned LGBTQ+ books during Pride Month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Community members and businesses in Albuquerque are gearing up to celebrate Pride Month, and the locally-owned bookstore “Bookworks” is right there with them.

“Our window has been all done up in celebration of pride with a number of those books and a number of those authors, and we also have an indoor display dedicated to it as well,” said Shannon Guinn-Collings, the co-owner of Bookworks.

The bookstore will be swapping out titles throughout the month to make sure they have something for everyone.

“It’s critical we believe it is really critical that people see themselves reflected in the books that they read. That the stories, the characters, the authors resonate with them,” she said.

They will also have books that have been taken off the shelves in surrounding states.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t call out ‘Gender Queer’ which has been the most banned book in the states this year,” said Guinn-Collings.

This Saturday, Bookworks will be hosting “National Teach Truth Day” with teachers from Albuquerque.

“The idea is that this is going to be an interactive way to learn more about the harms of book banning. A lot of what has been happening across the nation, and the importance of teaching a real and inclusive history in schools, and making sure students have access to material that reflects them,” she said.

Guinn-Collins said Pride Month is the perfect time to discuss the harm that comes with banning books.

KOB 4 has previously talked about residents in Rio Rancho raising concerns about some of these books in previous city council meetings.

We checked with a spokesperson for the city who said they have had no formal requests to take any books off of the shelves.