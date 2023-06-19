Local brewery hosts open mic night for Juneteenth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A local brewery is hosting a Juneteenth open mic night. Organizers say it’s perfect for a holiday emulating freedom.

Organizers say this is one way people can share their message or talent in a safe, and supportive space – which wasn’t necessarily possible decades ago.

“We love to sing, we love to dance, we love to create. Whether it’s through adversity, whether it’s for the sake of joy, and just having fun. And so, this event tonight is really to kind of elevate that,” said Babsy Sinandile, an event organizer.

Sinandile is using her voice and others to elevate an especially important message at Juno Brewery in downtown Albuquerque.

“There’s still a lot of people that are healing generational traumas, from slavery, and everything that’s gone on back in the day, as far as our history here in America. And I just want people to be honest, and open about listening to these experiences, and getting to know why these celebrations matter to us,” said Sinandile.

And how these celebrations started in the first place.

“Juneteenth is basically when Abraham Lincoln emancipated slavery,” Sinandile said.

Although recognized by the Black community since 1865, New Mexico didn’t declare Juneteenth a state holiday until 2006. The holiday was only federally recognized for the first time two years ago.

“It’s really nice to see that there’s more talk about Juneteenth, there’s growth, you know, and people can select what they want to participate in, which is really nice,” said Sinandile.

That’s why Sinandile is hosting a Juneteenth Open Mic Night Monday. An opportunity for anyone who has something to say, to say it and be heard, in the spirit of freedom.

“If you’re an original creator, you can come bring your poetry comedy, if you want to dance, if you’re an artist, you want to show some art, you’re more than welcome to do that. Also, if you’re a karaoke lover, we’ve got that for you as well,” Sinandile said.

Sinandile says the celebration kicks off on Monday, June 19 at 7 p.m. at Juno Brewery off First Street and Mountain.

“I think a lot of people are going to be here, and it’s just going to be a really fun uplifting time,” said Sinandile.

She also says it’s a family-friendly event, so all ages are welcome.