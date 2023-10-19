Local business creates device to kill airborne pathogens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A New Mexico small business thinks they have the solution to kill COVID-19 and other airborne diseases.

But you don’t have to take their word, they now say they have the scientists from the Sandia National Labs to back them up.

They are hoping they are on the cusp of something big.

“So we’ve been developing this light for the last four years with Sandia Labs,” said Issac Barbosa, chief technology officer of Bright LLC.

Issac Barbosa and his partner Patrick Ruiz says this device could change the world. At least, that’s the goal.

“I’m going to change the world, because if I don’t do it, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen,” said Patrick Ruiz, chief operating officer of Bright LLC.

In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Barbosa shifted the focus of his lighting company Bright to use UV-specific LEDs to try and kill COVID-19.

“We have been working with Bright Holdings through the New Mexico Small Business Assistance program. And then the NMSBA program enables engineers like myself to help companies solve complex technical problems using Sandia’s expertise and world-class equipment,” said Salvador Rodriguez, a nuclear engineer at Sandia National Labs.

Now, award-winning scientists like Salvador Rodriquez have helped determined the bright lights are 99.7% effective at wiping out airborne pathogens, including COVID-19 after studying how air circulates in a two-room hotel suite.

They hope their lights could be used in a wide variety of places.

“To do installations on buildings like here at Bosque School, where we install not only disinfection equipment, but also the world’s most efficient LED lighting,” said Barbosa. “This is built for hospitals, schools, nurseries, child care facilities, but also any building that has HVAC.”

Now a mission that started when the world was sick continues to keep people healthy.

“I really wanted to join the fight, figure out how I could be best of help,” Barbosa said.