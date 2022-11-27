Local business owners hope for boost in business on Small Business Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This is a huge weekend for holiday shopping, and on Small Business Saturday, local shop owners are hoping for a boost to business.

Every local shop KOB 4 stopped by was packed full of people checking out their local favorites.

In Nob Hill, small business owners were really getting in the spirit. The retail collective “And Stuff” had a ton of local online vendors all in one place for people to shop in-person. The owners say they have about 20 different vendors.

Just down the street you can find those hidden gems – literally – at “Stickks and Stones,” that had a pop-up market of local vendors in the parking lot.

The owner says she started out just like them in craft fairs, and she now likes to help out local shops that are starting out how she did.

“To me, it’s like every time I drive down the streets and I look at the stores– I look and remember that each and every sign that we see is somebody’s dream,” said Adrianna Artigia, owner of Stickks and Stones.

“You’re literally paying for our bills, paying for our gas. You’re paying for quality of life you know? You’re providing us with the freedom to create,” said Maddy Kruse, owner of Moonberry Surprise.

And if you’re shopping for art – body art – that is, you can head to the “Kool Kids Tattoo Shop.” The tattoo shop is not only local, but Saturday is their third annual “Tats for Toys” promotion.

People can bring in $30 worth of unwrapped toys and get a free 2 inch by 2 inch tattoo, or you can get $50 off a regular tattoo and schedule a session for a later time. All the toys will be donated to the Angel Tree Program or Cuidado Los Niños – which helps to end child homelessness.

The owner says they started the promotion as a way to give back to the community.

“We kind of just do it anonymously and help out, and just give it to them. Kind of behind the scenes is better to help out those instead of doing it for recognition,” said Jay Mondragon, owner of Kool Kids Tattoo Shop.

Mondragon says they’re open until 9 p.m., so you still have time if you want to get a tattoo for a good cause. They have designs you can choose from, or you can bring in your own.