Local candy store set to open new location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For almost 70 years an iconic candy cane has symbolized where people can find homemade old-fashioned candy in Albuquerque.

Now, this iconic business is making some big changes.

“Well, I definitely have some big shoes to fill,” said Tyler Buffett, the Buffet’s Candies candy factory manager. “My grandpa starting back in 1956. Everybody knew him, everybody loved him. And then, my aunt started running it. She ran it for 20 years, and carried that on.”

He’s the latest Buffett to carry on the family business – Buffett’s Candies.

“It’s been an absolute blessing, I get to work with my brother every day, my dad, my mom, my aunt, everybody’s involved,” Tyler said.

Now, he’s spearheading a major new project – an expansion.

“They’ve really had a vote of confidence in me with deciding to invest in all of this. So super excited, the whole family is excited,” said Tyler.

The old Buffet King on Academy is the future home of the new Buffett’s Candies location. Construction has been underway for about a year now, but the owners told KOB 4 this project has been in the works for much longer.

Tyler says he’s been dreaming of a new factory for the last five years. This new location will peel back some candy making secrets.

“This room is what we’re going to call, it’s the enrobing room, because the machine that covers the candy centers in chocolate is called an enrober. So the machine that we’re getting, is going to be about four times larger than the one that we currently have,” said Tyler.

It will give people a chance to see their favorite candy get made.

“We’re going to have two tables right here, right in front of this whole thing will be one big window. So you know, kids and other customers on the other side will be able to watch us pour out the candy,” Tyler said.

Too many local businesses shut their doors in the metro either because they’re struggling to make it back from the pandemic, or issues related to crime, or not being able to find staff.

So, is this a concern for Buffett?

“We feel confident, you know, we’re not a new business. So we know that the community enjoys our candies that come back every single year for birthdays, and Christmas and Easter,” said Tyler.

He says if you build it they’ll come – hopefully, by early 2024. The beloved original store will still be open for business.

The family says we can expect to see another iconic candy cane outside this location as well.