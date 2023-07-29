Local cemetery honors Buffalo soldiers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As part of National Buffalo Soldier Day, the Historic Fairview Cemetery held an event to honor those who sacrificed their lives to fight for their nation.

Several local groups attended the event, including the New Mexico Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club and the Lew Wallace Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, to remember the 13 Buffalo Soldiers buried in Albuquerque.

“It’s such a remarkable thing just to know that those soldiers made a difference in our world,” Karen Street said, who is the Department Chaplain for the American Legion of State of New Mexico.

The event featured the raising of a specially designed Buffalo Soldier flag, the introduction of Buffalo Soldier markers, speakers, and a motorcycle procession.

Rene Matison, a member of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle club, said, in part, “We make an effort to get out and spread the rich history 19th Cavalry Buffalo soldiers and especially how they impact New Mexico and Arizona.”

The U.S. Congress passed a law in 1992 designating July 28 as Buffalo Soldiers Day.