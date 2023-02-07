Local community mourns after 3 teens found dead in garage

EDGEWOOD, N.M. – The Moriarty-Edgewood community is mourning yet again after learning three local teens died Sunday.

Edgewood police say they found the teens in a garage, and believe they died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Police say they found a propane heater in the garage that seems to be the cause.

Many students and staff at Moriarty High School were in shock Monday morning.

“You know everybody responds differently, so our main goal was to make sure students were good, staff was good, and we can help students in any way we can,” said Robert Adams, Moriarty High School principle.

Adams says the district had their mobile crisis team at school Monday, and that councilors from across the district were there as well.

“It’s been quiet, but students reflect, and students and schools have their differences. But in times like these you know we come together and support each other and that’s what we’ve seen today,” said Adams.

Adams says because it’s such a tight-knit community, the loss is even more palpable.

“Well if you grew up out here you know that the community raised you, you go to the same places to eat, you go to the same places to get your gas every day, the same grocery stores, you see these kids all the time,” he said.

At this time the Edgewood Police Department is not releasing the victims’ names.

But this isn’t a new feeling for the area. In 2020, brothers Pedro and Mateo Sandoval died in a crash. They were also students at Moriarty high.

Now, New Mexicans in that community are leaning on each other again to get through this dark time.

“You become attached to them and that’s what the community likes, is everybody keeps an eye on each other’s kids and that’s why it’s difficult,” Adams said.

Edgewood police say this is an ongoing investigation. But they believe it was a tragic accident, and do not suspect foul play.