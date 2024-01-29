Local creative video agency helps freelancers network

For local freelance workers, finding a steady income can be challenging. But one local agency is trying to help build a network to ease some of that stress.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For local freelance workers, finding a steady income can be challenging. But one local agency is trying to help build a network to ease some of that stress.

KOB 4 introduces you to some creative workers at Lavendr Co. and how they’re helping New Mexicans thrive.

For graphic designer Diego Villegas and photographer Brandon Bennett, their love for capturing and creating art was second nature.

“I’ve always just been somebody who draws my entire life,” said Diego Villegas.

“I started doing photo/video my friend Noah just started to take photos of me, and so I was like, ‘This is cool, let me dabble into this a little.’ And as time went on, I just kept doing my thing,” said Brandon Bennett.

So much so they decided to make a career out of it as freelance workers. Just like anything worthwhile, making money doing what they love takes work.

“Sometimes when you are freelance you are kind of just going where the wind takes you and that’s not always companies that you are passionate about,” said Villegas.

Now a local creative video agency is helping freelancers like them by creating a network of people.

“We really want to support them and their dreams and help them connect with amazing clients, and expand their portfolios, and get a lot of amazing experiences,” said Gabriela O’Keefe, Lavendr Co. team lead.

Lavendr Co. has several clients with a goal of connecting them to local talent in New Mexico.

“People want different things, and I’ve had to change what I do and get out of my comfort zone. And I feel like that has helped me a lot because I am doing a lot of digital work now, which I wasn’t doing any when I first started,” said Villegas.

Before Lavendr, Bennett picked up his camera and hoped for an Instagram DM. He says the small network of creators has helped him get bigger projects.

“With working with Lavendr they have so many connections, so they have helped me get plugged into other people in the community. They’ve helped me shoot concerts and even on some travel gigs out of the state too, so that has always been super fun,” said Bennett.

In 2023, Lavendr helped 45 freelancers with paying jobs and hope to grow their network with more locals this year.