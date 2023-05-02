Local doctor discusses southwestern US’s only cardiogenic shock program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cardiogenic shock occurs when your heart can’t pump enough blood and oxygen to your organs and can be life-threatening.

The shock occurs when your body goes into cardiac arrest or some sort of massive cardiovascular event.

Lovelace Heart Hospital in Albuquerque has the only cardiogenic shock program in the southwestern U.S. They say they bring in people from Colorado and Arizona to treat people and save their lives.

Dr. Raymond Yau, the director of the cardiogenic shock program at Lovelace, stopped by to discuss the program, in the video above.